Pune Shocker: BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar’s Uncle Found Murdered After Daylight Kidnapping During Morning Walk (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (December 9, 2024): Satish Wagh, the uncle of Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was abducted and later found dead on Mondy. Wagh was taken from the Manjari area of Hadapsar early this morning while on his regular morning walk. Four men forcibly put him into a car and abducted him.

The Hadapsar police registered a case against the unidentified accused. The Pune police launched an intensive search for the suspects. However, Wagh’s body was discovered in the jurisdiction of Yavat police station in Pune rural area by evening.

Pune, Maharashtra: Satish Wagh, the maternal uncle of Pune BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar, was kidnapped by unknown assailants. His body was later found in Yavat. CCTV footage of the kidnapping surfaced, and the police have launched an investigation. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/MoBNiww6sd — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

Wagh lived with his family in the Manjari area of Hadapsar.

A witness at the scene described the abduction to Wagh’s family after hearing screams. The family then approached the Hadapsar police station to lodge a complaint. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from Akash Lawns in the Manjari area also captured the incident. The footage showed the four men forcibly putting Wagh into a four-wheeler. The police teams from Hadapsar station and the crime branch were deployed to investigate the suspects based on the CCTV evidence.

The discovery of Satish Wagh’s body has sent shockwaves through the city. Questions are now being raised about the safety of common citizens, especially after an incident involving a relative of a ruling party member.

Pune has seen a rise in criminal activities over the past few days. There were five murders within five days along with frequent incidents of burglaries, vehicle vandalism, and street scuffles.

This new abduction and murder case has intensified concerns about public safety. The Pune police now face a significant task in apprehending the accused and addressing the growing security challenges in the city.