Pune Shocker: Boyfriend Attacks Girl’s Uncle With Sickle for Opposing Relationship

A shocking case of crime took place in Pune's Ambegaon Pathar area of Dhankawadi, where a boyfriend allegedly stabbed uncle with sickle for opposing their love affair. Following which case has been registered against a minor youth at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

According to the information given by the police, the complainant youth lives in the Ambegaon Pathar area of Dhankawadi. The accused was having a love affair with the Man's niece. Since the girl was a minor, the complainant youth and the girl's mother had explained it to the boy 2 to 3 times. The girl is 15 years old. He was told not to have a love affair with her. The minor boy was angry as the uncle and the girl's mother were opposing the love affair.

On Tuesday around 10 am, a youth was attacked in the Ambegaon Pathar area while on his way to work. The accused confronted the youth, threatening him with a sickle for interfering in a love affair, and then struck him on the left hand before fleeing. Police are investigating.