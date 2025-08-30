Pune Shocker: Case Registered Against Man for Rape After Fake Marriage Promise

Pune's swargate police has booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. Accused promised to marry victim, but later he refused. Accused identified as Krishna Devidas Ekande (25) is a resident of Dhuta village, Dharashiv district. Police stated that both knew each other and were in relationship, accused promised victim to marry her before comitting crime. Later he started to ignore the victim and then refused to marry.

FPJ reported that this incident took place between January and August . Police is currently investigating the matter and action will be taken after the results. Meanwhile, in separate incident man allegedly tried shot his girlfriend on Friday morning. Fortunately girl survived the attack as it did not fire. Case has been registered against the accused who fled from the scene.

Also Read: DRI Unearths ₹115 Crore Export Incentive Fraud Spanning Mumbai and Pune; Two Arrested

According to media, On Friday around 10 am girl left for the company when, man came in disguise of delivery boy and stopped girl and was trying to convince her to have a romantic relationship. When she refused to have one, he removed pistol and tried to shot her. However gun didn't fire and she was safe. After which she screamed for help and the company employees and security guards rushed there. The accused fled on a two-wheeler.