Pune Shocker: Cops Arrest Man for Murdering Son Over Alcohol Abuse, Dumps Body on Bypass Road

In a shocking incident in Kasba Pimpri, a father killed his son by hitting him on the head with a stone and then tried to make it look like an accident or a murder by an unknown person. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Suradkar, aged 25. Fed up with his son's constant harassment and alcohol addiction, the father, Dhanraj Supdu Suradkar, allegedly murdered him. The incident came to light on Sunday morning, causing a stir in the local area. Dhanraj lived with his wife and two sons in Kasba Pimpri. His elder son, Shubham, was married but addicted to alcohol. Just four days earlier, Shubham's wife had left for her maternal home due to his abusive behavior. Shubham frequently got into arguments with both his family and others under the influence of alcohol.

Unable to bear the constant trouble, Dhanraj struck Shubham on the head with a large stone on Saturday night. The blow was so forceful that Shubham suffered a severe injury on the right side of his head and died on the spot. To cover up the murder, Dhanraj, along with his younger son Gaurav, transported the body in the middle of the night and dumped it on an isolated stretch of the Fattepur-Pimpri bypass road. They attempted to make it appear as though Shubham had been murdered by someone else.

Also Read: Mumbai: Cab Driver, Two Others Booked for Sexually Harassing Woman Pilot During Ride to Ghatkopar

Terrified by what he had done, Dhanraj later confided in his brother Hiralal Suradkar, who also lives in the village. However, Hiralal did not report the crime to anyone.

The forensic team and dog squad were brought in, and suspicion soon turned toward the family. During a detailed search of the house led by Assistant Police Inspector Ankush Jadhav, the entire truth came to light.

All three — Dhanraj, Gaurav, and Hiralal — have been taken into custody. A case of murder has been registered at the Fattepur Police Station.