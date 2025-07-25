Pune Shocker: Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Navi Sangvi Home

A wave of shock spread through Navi Sangvi after a married couple was found dead inside their bedroom under suspicious circumstances. The husband was discovered hanging, while the wife’s body was found in a seated position, leaning against the wall, with blood visible around her mouth. Due to ongoing quarrels between the couple, several theories are being considered. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received.

The incident came to light on the morning of Thursday, July 24, at around 9:30 AM in Shivneri Colony, Navi Sangvi. The deceased husband has been identified as Shyam Jaggu Vaghela, aged 50. His wife, Rajshree Vaghela, 45, was found lifeless, sitting against a wall. According to Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli of Sangvi Police Station, blood was found oozing from Rajshree’s mouth. Originally from Gujarat, the Vaghela couple had been residing in Navi Sangvi for many years. They lived alone, as their two daughters, Shweta and Snehal, are married. Shweta lives in Navi Sangvi, while Snehal resides in Pimple Saudagar. Rajshree was a schoolteacher in Pimpri, and Shyam worked at a real estate office.

Frequent disputes occurred between the two over suspicions regarding Rajshree's character. On the night of July 23, around 11:30 PM, the couple had another heated argument. Rajshree reportedly informed her daughters about the quarrel over the phone. The daughters said they would visit the next morning. On July 24, around 7:30 AM, daughter Shweta arrived at the house. When she received no response after knocking on the door, she called other relatives. After breaking open the door, Shyam was found hanging, while Rajshree was found dead seated against the wall. Initially, the bodies were sent to Aundh Hospital for post-mortem. However, since Rajshree’s death appeared suspicious, both bodies were later transferred to Sassoon Hospital for a detailed examination.

Police Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Atole of Circle One stated, "Shyam Vaghela died by suicide through hanging. Rajshree Vaghela was found sitting against the wall with no visible injuries on her body. The exact cause—whether poisoning or otherwise—will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received."