Pune Shocker: Koyta Gang Clash Caught on Camera in Bibvewadi, NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video from Pune has surfaced, capturing a violent clash that has created chaos and concern among the citizens of the city. The incident occurred at night on a busy road in the Bibvewadi area, where traffic was suddenly congested. A fight broke out between two groups at the roadside, during which a "koyta" (sickle) was drawn, and one person started stabbing the rival gang member. The entire act was caught on camera, and the video is now going viral on social media, raising serious concerns about law and order in the city.

In recent years, Pune has witnessed a rise in violent attacks involving koytas. Despite repeated calls for stricter action against such crimes, incidents like this continue to rise. In Bibvewadi, a dispute between two groups escalated into a violent altercation involving sickles.

The video shows several four-wheelers parked along the road. During the argument, one man is seen taking a koyta from another and stabbing a member of the rival group. The victim tries to dodge the attack, loses balance, and falls. However, the attacker continues his attempt to stab him. Another person then grabs the koyta and stabs the original attacker. A third man throws a large stone, escalating the situation further as both groups hurl stones at each other before fleeing.

Also Read | Pune: Major Drug Bust as Police Seize 64 Kg Ganja, Arrest Three Traffickers.

Following the incident, social media was flooded with reactions. Concerns were raised about such violent incidents happening in crowded public places. NCP-SP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar also shared the video and urged Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar to intervene.

"When the issue of controlling the Koyata gang in Pune was raised in the session, the government had said that the Koyata gang did not exist….and look at the excitement of the Koyata gang yesterday! The situation in Pune is getting worse day by day, this is a request to the Home Minister and Guardian Minister to pay attention!," said Rohit Pawar in a post on X.