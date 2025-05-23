Pune Shocker: Man Allegedly Strangles Female Friend to Death, Later Surrenders to Police In Shewalwadi

In a shocking incident reported from the Hadapsar area of Pune, a man has allegedly murdered his female friend by strangulation. The accused then surrendered himself to the police. The deceased has been identified as Anita Londhe (27). Police have taken the accused, Rahul Shivaji Misal, into custody.

According to preliminary information, the murder occurred in Bhandalkar Nagar, Shewalwadi, which falls under the Hadapsar Police Station limits. Anita and the accused, Rahul, were friends and reportedly living together. It's alleged that Rahul strangled Anita, causing her death. Following the incident, the accused voluntarily presented himself at the Yavat Police Station. Police are currently investigating the motive behind the murder.