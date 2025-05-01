Pune Shocker: Man Arrested at Wedding for Forcing Pregnant Lover Into Abortion to Marry Her Best Friend

In a bizarre turn of events that mirrors a film plot, a 22-year-old youth from Karandewadi, currently residing in Pune, ended up in police custody on his wedding day after allegedly deceiving two women in a love triangle. Omkar Uttam Pradhan, educated only up to Class 12, befriended a young woman from Mumbai via Instagram. What started as an online friendship soon escalated into a romantic relationship. He promised marriage, gained her trust, and established physical intimacy at multiple locations including Panhala, Hadapsar, and Pune. Unbeknownst to her, Pradhan had already set his sights on her close friend.

The situation took a dark turn when the first woman became pregnant. Pradhan, unwilling to fulfill his promises, gave her abortion pills and distanced himself. Meanwhile, he began wooing her friend. In a shocking move, he eloped with the second woman just a week ago and married her without informing his first partner. Upon discovering the betrayal, the heartbroken woman filed a police complaint at the Kodoli police station. In a dramatic twist, Omkar’s wedding celebration was cut short as police arrived and detained him, effectively shifting the venue of his ‘reception’ to the police station.

This incident has deeply shocked the families of all involved. Hailing from modest, minimally educated backgrounds, the relatives of Omkar and both young women were unprepared for the emotional and social turmoil caused by this love triangle. The revelation not only highlighted the misuse of social media in forming superficial relationships but also raised concerns over the emotional exploitation of women under the guise of love and marriage. Omkar has ended in legal trouble and disgrace, leaving all families involved grappling with betrayal, shame, and shattered trust.