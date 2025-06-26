Pune Shocker: Man Assaulted by Woman’s Ex-Lover Who Blamed Him for Their Breakup

Pune: Young man was beaten by a broken hearted lover thinking he was the reason of his breakup with his girlfriend. The accused said that a young woman had prepared a complaint against him to make him wait for her. A 28-year-old young man living in Pune's Phulenagar has filed a complaint in this regard at the Wagholi police station. Based on this, the police have registered a case against Adarsh ​​​​Chowdhary (24, resident of Lonavala). The incident took place on June 21 at around 8:30 pm in the open ground of St. Joseph's Convent School in Wagholi.

According to the information given by the police, the complainant is employed in a company in Vimannagar. Adarsh ​​​​Chowdhary was in a love affair with a young woman from his company. In April 2025, this young woman introduced the complainant to Adarsh ​​​​Chowdhary. After that, he never spoke to Adarsh ​​​​or met him. When the complainant came to know that Adarsh ​​​​had come under the company while he was in the company, the complainant called.

Also Read: Pune: Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Found in 45-Foot-Deep Well in Dighi

After leaving the company at 7 pm, they met at the company gate. After chatting for a while, they went to the open ground of St. Joseph Convent School in Wagholi on Adarsh's bike. After going there, Adarsh started talking. 'I felt sorry my love affair with her ended. You are the reason for that. Everything happened because of you. I will make your life miserable now,' he said, kicking and beating the complainant with a belt. He picked up a piece of wood lying there and beat him on the back.

Then, pointing a gun at the complainant, he said, 'We can find out your house address' and started threatening him, saying, 'There is a girl standing outside the Vimannagar police post. She will file a false complaint against you and get you into trouble.' After that, he left them there and left on his bike. After that, the complainant called a friend and sought treatment at Sassoon Hospital. After that, he filed a complaint. Police Sub-Inspector Kedar is conducting further investigation