Pune Shocker: Man Assaults Delivery Boy Over Alleged Love Affair With His Sister

In a shocking incident, a young man was attacked with a sickle in Pune’s Taljai Hills area over suspicions related to a love affair. The Sahakarnagar Police have registered a case against two accused in connection with the assault. The victim, who works as a delivery boy, sustained head injuries and has filed a complaint at the police station. According to police reports, the incident occurred on October 28 when the victim went for a ride with his girlfriend. Near Sadu Shinde Stadium, two men intercepted them and questioned the youth for allegedly messaging one of their sisters.

The accused confronted the victim, asking, “Why are you messaging my sister?” The youth reportedly replied that he had stopped all contact after the woman’s marriage. However, the confrontation escalated into a heated argument, followed by verbal abuse. One of the assailants held the youth while the other struck him on the head with a sickle, leaving him seriously injured. The victim was admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment and later lodged a police complaint. Assistant Sub-Inspector Joshi is currently investigating the case.

In another incident, a group of women clashed in Pune’s Janata Vasahat area near Parvati Pytha, disrupting public peace. Following a heated argument, five women engaged in a physical altercation over a minor issue and have now been booked under charges of disturbing public order. According to a complaint lodged by police constable Kharade, the fight occurred around 10 a.m. on October 30, reportedly after one woman’s two-wheeler was accidentally damaged. The quarrel quickly turned into a street fight, with shouting and verbal abuse disturbing the neighborhood.

Police have filed a case against the five women, all residents of Janata Vasahat. Constable Shinde is handling the investigation. Authorities noted that such minor disputes leading to violence are becoming increasingly common across Pune. Recently, similar cases of property damage and brawls were reported from Wanwadi and Viman Nagar’s Khese Park area, highlighting the growing concern over public safety and civic behavior in the city.