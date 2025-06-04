Pune Shocker: Man Brutally Hacked to Death with Koyta After Argument Over Daughter’s Harassment

Pune, Maharashtra (June 4, 2025): A man was killed after being attacked with a koyta during a heated argument with two men, one of whom had earlier allegedly harassed his daughter. The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kadus village, located in Khed taluka. The victim was identified as Santosh Baban Dhamale, 40, a resident of Kadus. Khed Police have registered a case against two suspects, Kiran Shivaji Khandagale and Pranay Pramod Navale, both residents of the same village.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Ashok Gargote, 50, a resident of Karamali village and a friend of the deceased. Gargote and Dhamale had reportedly consumed alcohol together at Chetan Bar and were leaving the premises when they encountered the accused standing outside.

An argument broke out between Santosh and the two men. Police said that Pranay Navale had allegedly harassed Santosh’s daughter in the past, which led to the confrontation.

The altercation quickly turned violent. Both accused, who had reportedly hidden a koyta, attacked Santosh on his head and face. Gargote fled the scene in fear and later returned with Santosh’s family members. They found Santosh lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Unicare Hospital in Chakan but was declared dead by doctors.

Khed Police are investigating the case and have launched a search for the accused.