Pune Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide, Case Registered Against Wife and Her Friend For Harassment

A 39-year-old Man committed suicide after getting frustrated by harassment from wife and her friend. Deceased man is resident off Pune's Nana Peth in Pimpri Chowk area. Police case has been registered against his wife and her friend on the charge of allegedly inciting the young man to commit suicide.

A case has been registered against his wife Sonali Atul Kadam (31), resident of Sade Satranali, Hadapsar and her friend Krishna Shinde (resident of Hadapsar) on the charge of allagedly inciting deceased Atul to commit suicide. Atul's mother Madhuri Maruti Kadam (61) has filed a complaint in this regard at Samarth police station.

According to the information given by the police, Atul and Sonali were married in 2015. After the marriage, an argument started between them. Meanwhile, Atul came to know that his wife Sonali was in a friendly relationship with Krishna Shinde. This led to an argument between them. Due to the argument, Sonali started living separately. She left for her mother's house. After that, Sonali and her friend Krishna started harassing Atul. They contacted him on his mobile and threatened him.

Atul died by suicide on June 15 at his home, reportedly due to harassment by his wife and her friend. His mother, Madhuri, filed a complaint alleging the harassment drove him to suicide. Assistant Police Inspector Shendge is investigating the case.