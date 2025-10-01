Pune Shocker: Man Seen Slapping, Kicking Woman in Shocking KK Market Assault (Watch Video)

A video of an incident in Pune city is currently going viral everywhere. In the footage, a young man can be seen assaulting a young woman with slaps and kicks. After the woman approaches him, he jumps and kicks her. The viral incident reportedly took place in the KK Market area of Pune. The video was recorded by someone from an overpass. The incident occurred around 8 PM on Tuesday, September 30, on the road from KK Market to Chavan Nagar on the Pune-Satara Highway.

In the video, the young man is seen grabbing the woman’s hair, hitting her in the ears, and then kicking her. The woman can also be seen holding another young man, who slips from her grasp and runs away. She then attempts to catch the man assaulting her, but he strikes her first, hitting her in the ears. A scuffle ensues, after which the woman tries to move away. The man grabs her hair and even jumps to kick her in the waist. The woman then gets into an auto-rickshaw. The assailant goes near the rickshaw and speaks to her. She steps out, makes a phone call, and starts walking, with the man following her. When she faces him again, he jumps and kicks her once more.

So far, there is no information about what triggered the incident. No complaint has been filed by the woman yet. An officer from the Sahakarnagar Police Station in Pune said that no formal complaint has been lodged, but the authorities are looking into the matter based on the viral video.