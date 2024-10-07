Pune Shocker: Man Stabbed On the Chest With a Screwdriver Over Minor Dispute In Chinchwad

A shocking incident has come to light from the Chinchwad area for Pune where an auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death with a screwdriver. The incident took place at 10 pm on October 06 near Kunal River Side Society opposite Vijay Bar. The CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on the internet.

As per the police, the CCTV footage states that the murder was a result of a petty dispute between the deceased and the accused while it has been seen that another person was trying to settle the dispute. The accused stabbed the deceased with a screwdriver in the chest puncturing his heart and killing him on the spot.

Further investigations revealed that the dispute broke out while the deceased and the accused were consuming liquor at a country liquor bar. The deceased allegedly assaulted the accused with his footwear. Enraged by this the accused allegedly stabbed the deceased Amir Maqbool Khan (age 34, resident of Vetalnagar slums, Chinchwad) with a screwdriver in his chest killing him on the spot.

Daulat Maqbul Khan (age 31, resident of Vetalnagar slum, Chinchwad) has filed a complaint at Chinchwad Police Station in this regard. Accordingly, the police have registered a murder case against Yashwant Atmaram Bagade (Rest. Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad) and further probe is underway.