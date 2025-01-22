Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death With Scissors During Heated Argument

Pune, Maharashtra (January 22, 2025): A court stenographer stabbed his wife to death with scissors following a domestic dispute early Wednesday. The victim, Jyoti Shivdas Gite, 28, was found dead at her home in Tuljabhawani Nagar, Khardi. Her husband, Shivdas Tukaram Gite, 37, was arrested and charged with murder.

According to reports, the couple had been arguing frequently. During a heated argument early Wednesday, Gite allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed his wife in the neck.

Police responded to the scene and took Gite into custody. Gite, a native of Beed district, had been working as a court stenographer and renting a home in Tuljabhawani Nagar. Gite's body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan is investigating the case.