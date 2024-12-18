Pune Shocker: Neighbour Takes Advantage of Family's Medical Rush to Steal Rs 6.29 Lakh Worth of Jewelry in Kalewadi

A shocking incident has come to light where a woman took advantage of an unintentional situation to steal gold and silver jewelry worth ₹6.29 lakh. The theft occurred when the house door was accidentally left open as the family rushed to take their unwell child to the hospital. The Kalewadi police have arrested the accused woman.

The arrested woman has been identified as Sonali Nilesh Ohol (34), a resident of Nakhatevasti, Rahatni. Akash Santosh Achari (30), also a resident of Nakhatevasti, Rahatni, filed a complaint at the Kalewadi police station. Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat provided details about the incident.

Complainant Akash lives with his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Sonali resides in their neighborhood. On Monday (Dec 16), Akash’s son suddenly fell ill, prompting Akash and his wife to rush him to the hospital in a hurry, inadvertently leaving the house door open. Seizing the opportunity, Sonali entered their house and stole 8.7 tolas of gold and silver ornaments, including a gold mangalsutra, bangles, chain, earrings, silver anklets, and toe rings, all valued at ₹6.29 lakh.

Upon returning home after their child’s treatment, Akash and his wife discovered that the jewelry from their cupboard was missing. They immediately reported the theft to the police. During interrogation, the police questioned Sonali based on suspicion, and she confessed to the crime. All stolen jewelry was recovered from her possession.

Also Read: Thane Jewellery Shop Robbery: Two Men Steal 6.5 Kg Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 7 Crore; Hunt On for Culprits

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade. Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat, Inspector Vikram Bansode, Sub-Inspector Sachin Chavan, Nagnath Suryavanshi, and police personnel Pramod Kadam, Swapnil Khetale, Atish Jadhav, Ramesh Khedkar, Ajay Falle, and Prajakta Chougule were part of the team that successfully resolved the case.