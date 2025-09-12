Pune Crime: Woman Pressured to Sleep With Father-in-Law After Husband’s Impotence Revealed

Pune, regarded as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, has been witnessing a troubling rise in crime that has unsettled residents. Incidents such as gang violence, vandalism, murders, sexual assaults, and atrocities against women have raised safety concerns in the city. Recently, Pune was shocked by a case in Kondhwa where a father allegedly assaulted his minor daughter. Now, another disgraceful incident has emerged in Sahakar Nagar. A woman has filed a police complaint accusing her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law of harassment. Notably, her father-in-law, one of the accused, is a former police officer, as reported by Maharashtra Times.

According to details from the FIR lodged at Sahakar Nagar Police Station, the victim married Gaurav Jaysing Tambe (35) just five months ago. After their wedding, the couple traveled to Mahabaleshwar for a honeymoon. However, she alleged that her husband refused to consummate the marriage, which later revealed his impotence. The woman stated in her complaint that both her husband and her mother-in-law, Shraddha Tambe (56), pressured her, saying she must establish physical relations with her father-in-law, Jaysing Tambe (61), if she wanted a child. This demand caused deep emotional trauma, reported Maharashtra Times.

The victim further revealed that her husband and mother-in-law repeatedly harassed her to comply with their shocking demand. Matters escalated on the night of September 10, when her father-in-law allegedly arrived at her house and insisted on sexual relations. She accused him of attempting to assault her despite her refusal. Unable to tolerate this harassment, the woman finally decided to approach the police. Based on her complaint, a formal case was registered against her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law under relevant sections of the law. The victim’s testimony has been taken seriously, reported Maharashtra Times.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Father Sexually Abuses Minor Daughter for Three Months, Arrested in Kondhwa

Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the three accused - husband Gaurav Tambe, mother-in-law Shraddha Tambe, and father-in-law Jaysing Tambe - at Sahakar Nagar Police Station. The community expressed shock over the case, particularly since the father-in-law is a retired police officer once responsible for protecting citizens. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken after a detailed investigation. The disturbing case has once again highlighted the increasing number of crimes against women in Pune, leading to strong demands for tougher policing, stricter vigilance, and swift justice to restore public confidence, as reported by Maharashtra Times.