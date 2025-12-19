Pune Shocker: PG Owner Booked for Allegedly Molesting Intoxicated Woman, Police Probe On

Pune: In an unsettling turn of events, PG owner allegedly took advantage when she was under influence of alcohol. Accused molested her when she was in vulnerable condition. This incident has created a concern in Balaji Nagar area. Chandan Nagar Police Station has registered a case of molestation against a PG owner. Accused identified as Tirumala alias Raghurao Tirum Laya Kotha (35), a resident of Balaji Nagar, Ghorpadi. Complaint has been filed by a 24-year-old working woman who resides in a PG accommodation in Balaji Nagar.

According to Pune Mirror news report, incident took place around 12.30 am on December 12. A woman employed in Pune attended a party with friends where she allegedly became heavily intoxicated. Her friends, concerned about her inebriated state, took her back to her PG accommodation but reportedly left her on the staircase instead of ensuring she reached her room safely.

Police reported that the PG owner, present at the premises, found the woman intoxicated on the staircase. He allegedly took advantage of her condition, approaching her from behind to forcibly hug and indecently assault her, intending to outrage her modesty and cause humiliation. In her complaint, the woman stated that the assault caused severe mental trauma and embarrassment. After recovering, she reported the incident to the police. Chandan Nagar Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging a woman's modesty. He has been booked, and further legal action is pending the investigation's outcome. Assistant Police Inspector Salve is leading the investigation, confirming that witness statements are being recorded and evidence is being gathered to build a strong case.

Also Read: Leopard Spotted In Pune: Second Consecutive Sighting Triggers Fresh Panic in Keshav Nagar

The investigation is ongoing, and police have stated that stringent action will be taken if the charges are proven, sending a clear message that crimes against women will not be tolerated, regardless of the offender's position.