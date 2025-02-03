Pune Shocker: Retired Bank Manager Duped of Rs 2.22 Crore in Insurance Scam

A serious fraud case has come to light involving a retired bank manager who was cheated out of around Rs 22.2 lakhs after buying several insurance policies. This scam unfolded over several months, with a con artist pretending to be a government official and convincing the victim to invest in policies by promising high maturity benefits. The fraud started in 2023 and continued recently.

During this time, the victim received many calls from people posing as representatives of well-known organizations, such as the Ministry of Finance, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The scammers claimed to represent these agencies and offered insurance policies with guaranteed high returns.

To enhance their credibility, the scammers used the names of well-known individuals, like Deendayal Upadhyaya, and created fake titles for finance experts and officials. The calls were so convincing that the victim believed them. Over time, the victim was convinced to buy various policies and pay numerous fees, including GST, income tax, TDS, transaction fees, verification charges, and NOC fees.

The criminals operated under at least 19 different identities to maintain their deception. Each time the victim sent money for the policies, the scammers requested additional funds, claiming they were for processing or recovery fees. As the scam continued, the victim received calls from supposed officials stating that her previous payments had been redirected to fraudulent accounts, which led her to make even more payments and lose more money. Throughout this ordeal, the victim lost her savings while being threatened and manipulated by the scammers.