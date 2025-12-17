Pune Shocker: Teen Stabs Classmate to Death Inside Coaching Center In Rajgurunagar Over Heated Argument

Pune: A shocking case of crime has came to light, where a 15-year-old Std X student stabbed his classmate to death in the presence of other students and a teacher in the classroom. This incident occurred at private coaching center in Rajgurunagar, about 45km from Pune, around 9am on Monday. According to TOI, after committing crime he fled from the spot with his accomplice. The two reached the Khed police station, where the police detained the attacker and were questioning his accomplice. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime from the spot.

Khed police officer said, victim Std X students of the same school and were going to the same coaching centre in the town. The victim's family initially refused to claim the body, insisting on strict action against the assailant. They relented after assurances that appropriate measures would be taken.

Mandve stated that initial witness accounts indicated eight or nine students and a teacher were present when the victim sustained fatal knife wounds to his stomach and throat. The attacker fled the classroom to a waiting accomplice on a motorcycle. The two then drove to the Khed police station, where the attacker surrendered. According to the deputy SP, the attacker confessed during questioning that he and the victim had a heated argument about pushing three months prior. The suspect did not report the dispute to his parents, a teacher, or the police.

Also Read: Mumbai Tragedy: Gas Cylinder Blast at Chawl in Mankhurd, 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries

Mandve reported that the victim's and accused's parents have been notified, and the accused student has been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).