Pune Shocker: Two Girls From Baramati Gang-Raped by Four in Hadapsar; Three Arrested

Hadapsar police arrested three individuals for allegedly gang-raping two minor girls in Pune's Hadapsar area after drinking alcohol. Police searching for the fourth accused absconding. Dnyaneshwar Bharat Atole (age 27, Res. Saval), Aniket Pramod Bengare (age 20, Res. Bayajinagar, Rui, Baramati) and Yash alias Sonya Shivaji Atole (age 21, Res. Sawal, Dist. Baramati) ) These three have been arrested by the police, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Dr. Sudarshan Rathod.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on September 14, a complaint was filed at the Baramati Taluka police station that two minor girls has gone missing. As per the complainant, police registered a case of missing and kidnapping against the unknown persons.

9th class students left their houses without informing their parents and later contacted one of the accused, Dnyaneshwar Atole, while travelling by ST bus to Pune. He then asked both to come to his house in the Hadapsar area. After which, both were taken to his friend's home, where, along with Atole, three others accused sexually assaulted her after making them drink alcohol.

Meanwhile, one of the girls called her mother about the crime. The mother registered a complaint against the accused at the Baramati taluka police. A team of women police officers and staff left for Hadapsar from Baramati. On the 16th, the police brought these girls to the Baramati Rural Police Station.

After the initial investigation, Dnyaneshwar, Bengare and Sonya Atole have been arrested. The fourth accused in the case is still absconding. A police team is on his trail and there is a possibility that he will come into the hands of the police this evening.

Two different cases have been filed in this incident. In one incident, a case of atrocity, sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act has been registered and in the other, a case of sexual abuse has been registered.