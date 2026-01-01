Pune Shocker: Wife Pours Boiling Tea on Husband’s Face After Allegedly Being Ignored During Fight

Pune: Shocking incident has came to light where a husband had to pay heavy prize for pretending to be asleep to ignore his wife. This incident occurred in Pune's Kothrud area. According to the report, angry wife in fit of rage poured boiling tea from the gas stove directly onto her husband's face, severely burning his head.

Kothrud police have registered a case against the wife in this matter. Ravi Deepak Gagade filed a complaint at the Kothrud police station. Based on this, the police have registered a case against his wife, Priya Ravi Gagade (22). The incident took place on December 31st, around 10:30 AM, at their residence.

According to the police, Ravi Gagade works as a security guard. They were married two years ago, and for the past few days, the couple had been having arguments over financial issues. Another heated argument erupted between them Tuesday night. The following morning, Priya woke up angry and confronted Ravi, her husband. Ravi ignored her, feigning sleep, which pushed Priya over the edge. In a fit of rage, she poured boiling tea from the stove onto his face.

In this incident, Ravi suffered serious burns to his forehead and immediately sought treatment at Sassoon Hospital. The hospital administration informed the Kothrud police about the incident. After treatment, Ravi filed a complaint with the police.