Pune Shocker: Woman Brutally Murdered by Husband in Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Suspected Affair

A shocking incident took place on Friday in Kondivade village, Andar Maval, where a man allegedly stoned his wife to death over suspected affair . The victim’s father has filed a complaint with the Vadgaon Maval Police Station. The accused, identified as Ashok Barku Waghmare (resident of Katkari Vasti, Kondivade, Taluka Maval), has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Sonabai Waghmare (33), a resident of the same village.

According to Police Inspector Kumar Kadam, the accused used to abused and physically assault his wife over doubts about her fidelity. On Friday around 7 AM, the couple had gone fishing in the village. During the outing, Ashok allegedly attacked Sonabai, striking her on the head and forehead with a stone, leading to her death on the spot.

Assistant Police Inspector Sheetal Kumar Doijad is currently conducting further investigation into the case.