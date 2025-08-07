Pune Shocker: Woman Dies After Escaping Koyta Attack on Moving ST Bus in Walchandnagar

Pune: A tragic incident took place in the running ST bus in Walchand nagar near Baramati as deceased scummed to death while running to save her life from mentally ill person. This incident took place on August 3, Sunday. Deceased Varsha Ramchandra boarded bus to go to mother's house in Katewadi. As per the information 43-year-old Varsha was traveling to her mother's house in Katewadi when Avinash Shivaji Sagar (21, originally from Latur, currently residing in Songaon, Baramati), attacked Pawan Anil Gaikwad with a Koyta from the back seat.

Due to this sudden incident, some passengers jumped from the back of the moving bus. Taking precautions, the driver stopped the bus on the flyover at Kathewadi. At this time, Pawan Gaikwad also ran to save his life, while Varsha Bhosale also ran to save her own life. She suffered a major brain hemorrhage from a fall and was admitted to Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Since Bhosale's condition was critical, she was shifted to a private hospital in Pune for further treatment. Her battle with death, which had been going on for five consecutive days, ended on Wednesday. She was the wife of Prof. Ramchandra Bhosale of New English School and Junior College in Wanewadi, Pune District Education Board, and Varsha Bhosale is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter. Originally a resident of Kati (Tel. Indapur), the Bhosale family has been living in Baramati for many years.