Pune Shocker: Woman Dies During Abortion; Lover and Accomplice Throw Her Body and Two Children into River

A triple murder incident has come to light from the Talegaon area of Pune, where a pregnant woman died during an abortion. Her lover, while attempting to dispose of her body in the Indrayani River, was also caught and subsequently threw her two children into the river, resulting in their deaths. The incident occurred between July 6 and 9 in Maval Taluka, Pune district. The Talegaon MIDC police have arrested the accused lover, Gajendra Dagadkhor, and his friend, Ravikant Gaikwad, in connection with the case.

According to the police, a missing person complaint for the woman was filed at the Talegaon MIDC police station, prompting an investigation. Further probing revealed that the woman's lover had sent her to Thane district for an abortion, accompanied by his friend Ravikant Gaikwad and her two children. The abortion procedure went wrong, and the woman died as a result.

Ravikant Gaikwad then transported the deceased woman's body back to Varale Village in Maval Taluka in July. Gajendra and Ravikant decided to dispose of the body in the Indrayani River to destroy evidence. However, the woman's two children saw their mother’s body and began crying. The accused allegedly then threw the children into the river along with the woman’s body.

The police have identified that the woman had family disputes and was in a relationship with the accused, Gajendra. Both accused have been arrested.

DCP Bappu Bangar stated, "The incident came to light during the investigation of the missing person report. We are investigating how the woman's body was transported from Kalamboli in Thane district to Maval Taluka in Pune. The accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. The search for the bodies is ongoing."