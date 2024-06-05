Pune Shocker: Young Man Ends Life After Killing Girlfriend Over Family Dispute

A tragic incident took place in Maharashtra's Pune area where a young man took his own life after killing his girlfriend due to objections from his family regarding their relationship. The event unfolded at a hotel near Hadapsar. The young man responsible for the murder is Monika Kailash Khandare (24). He used a piece of cloth and committed crime. Then perpetrator, Akash Arun Khandare (30), hung himself following the incident. The Hadapsar Police Station has registered a case, with Assistant Police Inspector Umesh Rokade filing a complaint.

Monica and Akash Mulche are natives of Kasura village in Balapur taluk of Akola district. If the two were romantically involved, it seems their love faced opposition from their families. Akash was a farmer, while Monica held a job. Pressured by the opposition to their relationship, Akash attempted suicide. The tragic incident occurred in a two-story building at the Spotlight Hotel on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road. On the fateful night of the 13th, Akash used Monica's bedsheet to kill her before hanging himself. The hotel staff promptly alerted the police about the deaths of the couple. Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Rakh, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pandre of Hadapsar Police Station, and Crime Branch Inspector Umesh Gite visited the scene.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case, including looking into the role of family members. Monica and Akash were indeed in a romantic relationship. The police were notified of Akash's suicide due to objections raised by his family regarding the love affair with his relative. Police Inspector Gite Pudhil is overseeing the ongoing investigation.