Pune Shocker: Youth Killed After Stone Attack Over Dispute in Ambegaon, Case Registered

A shocking incident of crime has came to light in Pune's Ambegaon where a Young man died after being hit by the stone over a dispute. Following the incident police have registered a case against one person in connection with the incident. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Namdev Dhamal, a resident of Yogmudra Building, Bhumkar Vasti, Narhe, Sinhagad Road. A case has been registered against the accused, Suraj Ganesh Suryavanshi, a resident of Ganesh Peth. The complaint was lodged by Rohit's friend, Deepak Sukhdev Bandgar (21), who resides at Prateek Heights near Pari Company, Narhe, Sinhagad Road.

According to police, Rohit and Suraj were known to each other and got into an argument over an undisclosed issue. The altercation occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday (14th) at Jambhulawadi Lake in Ambegaon. During the argument, Suraj allegedly struck Rohit's head with a stone. Rohit sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Jhinay visited the crime scene. A search is currently underway for Suryavanshi, who fled after the incident. Assistant Police Inspector Gore is leading the further investigation.