Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: 30 Injured After Private Bus Overturns As Driver Falls Asleep

A major accident took place early Thursday morning on the Solapur-Pune highway near Adhegaon in Maharashtra, when a private bus overturned after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The bus, registered MH 48 K 1918, was en route to Pune from Shirpur in Latur. Around 4 a.m., the bus lost control and overturned into a roadside ditch, causing a loud crash. Initial reports from the police confirmed that 30 passengers were injured, of whom 20 sustained serious injuries.

The incident sparked immediate panic, with passing motorists and local residents rushing to the scene to assist. They helped evacuate the injured and ensured they were quickly transported to the nearest hospital. Police arrived at the accident spot shortly after being alerted and began coordinating rescue and relief efforts. Medical treatment is currently underway for all injured passengers. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have indicated that driver fatigue appears to be the primary cause of the accident. Further updates are awaited.