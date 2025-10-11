Pune–Solapur Highway Accident: Man Dies, Friend Injured After Bus Collides With Car in Daund

Pune–Solapur Highway Accident News: A man was killed and another seriously injured in a major road accident on the Pune–Solapur National Highway near Chaufula in Daund taluka on Friday morning. The crash took place around 10:20 a.m. near Boripardhi village limits. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Yadvarao Divekar (45). His friend, Pratap Kantilal Sable, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital.

According to the reports, Divekar and Sable were travelling toward Solapur in an Ertiga car when a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction crossed the divider and hit their vehicle head-on. The bus, driven by Ahmed Afsar Patel of Kapalapur in Bidar district of Karnataka, was reportedly moving at high speed and violating traffic rules.

The collision was so severe that the front of the Ertiga was completely crushed, killing Divekar on the spot. Locals rushed to the scene to assist and helped take the injured to hospital. The accident caused a temporary traffic jam on the busy highway.

Police officers from Yavat police station reached the scene, conducted a panchnama and sent the body to the rural hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Local residents expressed anger over repeated fatal accidents on the Pune–Solapur highway. They said the low height of the divider between Yavat, Varvand, and Patas areas allows vehicles to cross lanes easily, leading to frequent mishaps. Despite repeated written complaints to the National Highways Authority, corrective work has not been done, residents said.