Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: One Dead in Tempo Collision Near Vakhari Village; Horrific Crash Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

A fatal accident on the Pune-Solapur National Highway claimed one life on Saturday near Vakhari village in Daund taluka. According to preliminary reports, one person lost his life in the accident. The tragedy unfolded when a tempo lost control, crossed over to the opposite lane, and crashed into another tempo. CCTV visuals captured the horrifying sequence, showing the vehicle veering off its track before the head-on collision. The mishap occurred near the Wakada bridge, a spot already marked as accident-prone, highlighting recurring safety concerns on this busy highway stretch that witnesses heavy daily traffic.

The impact of the crash was so severe that both vehicles sustained extensive damage, leaving mangled remains scattered across the road. The collision caused chaos and panic among passersby and motorists using the bustling highway at the time. CCTV footage clearly showed the tempo breaching the divider and hitting the oncoming vehicle, leaving the driver with no chance to avoid the crash. The Patas Police rushed to the site, promptly initiating rescue operations and ensuring that traffic flow was restored. Authorities confirmed one fatality and have begun investigating whether speeding, fatigue, or mechanical failure caused the loss of control.