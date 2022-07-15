Pune-Solapur Intercity Express ticket will be available from July 15

Pune: The railway department informed that the Pune-Solapur Intercity Superfast Express will resume from July 18. Passengers who want to travel by this express can make reservation at the railway station or online from 15th July.

The 12169 Pune-Solapur Intercity Express will leave Pune Railway Station on July 18 at 9.30 am and reach Solapur Railway Station at around 1.30 pm on the same day. The 12170 Solapur-Pune Intercity Express will leave Solapur Railway Station at 2 pm and reach Pune Railway Station at around 6 pm on the same day.

Pune Railway Department informed that this express will stop at Daud, Jewur and Kurduvadi railway stations.