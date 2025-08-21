Pune-Solapur National Highway Road Accident: Two Dead, Five Injured in Horrific Head-On Collision Between Vehicles

A tragic accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur National Highway near Yavat Police Station on Wednesday night, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to five others. Reports indicate that Rakesh Bhosale, driving a red Swift car, was speeding and violating traffic rules when he collided head-on with a Swift Dzire heading towards Uruli. The crash killed Gnyaneshwar Thorbole (50, from Uruli Kanchan, Pune) and Ganesh Dorgye (28, from Yavat, Pune) on the spot. Five others were injured in the crash and are receiving treatment at nearby private hospitals.

Recently on July 29, a road accident in Baramati claimed the life of a 37-year-old father and his two young daughters after a speeding dumper truck ran them over at Mahatma Phule Chowk in Khandoba Nagar on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case at the Baramati Police station and arrested the dumper driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. “Onkar Acharya was returning home with his two daughters, Saee (10) and Madhura (4), around 11:30 am from the market,” said a police official of Baramati City police.

According to the Police, “The incident took place around 11:30 AM, when Father Omkar was returning home with his daughters on a motorcycle. As they were turning towards Khandoba Nagar at Mahatma Phule Chowk, a dumper truck, allegedly driven recklessly and at high speed by Dashrath Dattatray Dole (50), attempted to overtake the motorcycle. In the process, the truck’s rear wheel reportedly struck the two-wheeler, resulting in fatal injuries to all three family members.”