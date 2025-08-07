Pune: Student Clash Outside MIT College in Kothrud; Video Goes Viral

Clashes on the busy road of Pune's Kothrud area on created panic among bystanders after a fight between two students broke out in front of the city's famous MIT College campus. The brawl, caught on camera, went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), prompting local police to investigate the matter.

Also Read | ‘Marathi Bol’: Another Video of Women Arguing Over Language Goes Viral in Mumbai Local Train.

According to reports, the verbal altercation turned into a physical fight in seconds, creating panic in the area. However, the exact reason behind the confrontation between the two groups of students is under investigation. Pune Police are reviewing the viral video and CCTV footage surrounding it.

Pune Viral Video

Student Groups Clash Outside MIT College In Pune's Kothrud pic.twitter.com/ICeMLg52nD — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 7, 2025

After this altercation, security in the area beefed up to ensure law and order inside the outside the college premises. “We are investigating the matter thoroughly. Students are advised not to spread rumours and are urged to maintain peace,” Pune Pulse quoted a police official on the incident.