Pune: Surge in Influenza Cases, Flu Patients Increasing Rapidly Amid Monsson Season; Know Symptoms

Pune: Due to constant change in weather patients related to fever, cold, cough are increasing rapidly in the city. In this, the rate of infection with ‘influenza’ viruses (H1N1, H3N2) is especially high, and some patients are showing symptoms of ‘long flu’. Medical experts said that it takes three to four weeks for patients with long flu to recover completely.

Pune city experienced heavy rainfall season began in May. After a brief break in July, rainfall increased again in August, leading to a rise in flu and infectious diseases, according to the health system. According to doctors, patients with H3N2 virus are taking longer to recover than seasonal flu. In normal flu, patients recover in 3 to 4 days, but H3N2 patients may take 3 to 4 weeks to recover completely.

Infection with this virus is being found in citizens of all ages. However, senior citizens and patients suffering from pre-existing chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, asthma) are taking longer to recover. Some patients are also showing symptoms of pneumonia.

Main symptoms of flu: fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, pneumonia in some, infectious diseases have increased. Due to climate change, not only flu, but also dengue-like patients have increased due to the emergence of mosquitoes.

At the same time, typhoid patients are also increasing due to consumption of outside food and contaminated water during the monsoon. Medical experts said that citizens should take maximum care during the monsoon.