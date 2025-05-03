Pune: Tension Erupts in Mulshi’s Paud After Goddess Annapurna Idol Desecrated at Nageshwar Temple; Locals Call for Shutdown, Police Tighten Security

Pune, Maharashtra (May 3, 2025): Tension erupted in Paud village in Mulshi taluka after an incident of idol desecration was reported at the Nageshwar temple on May 2. According to police, two men have been booked in connection with the act that took place Friday afternoon. Following the incident, local residents called for a shutdown of the village as a mark of protest. A formal complaint was filed by Shivaji Maruti Waghavale, 34, at the Paud police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Chand Naushad Shaikh, 19, and Naushad Shadab Shaikh, 44.

According to police, Chand Shaikh entered the temple and locked the gate from inside. He then allegedly vandalised the idol of Goddess Annapurna. The act was captured on CCTV footage. Both Chand and Naushad Shaikh were later booked under relevant sections.

In view of the sensitivity of the situation, police deployed tight security around the temple and the nearby mosque. Additional police forces from Pune headquarters and the Haveli division were dispatched to the village. Checkpoints were set up at key locations in Mulshi taluka, and extra security was arranged at temples and mosques in neighbouring areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

Villagers reportedly caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police. Legal procedures were followed and the accused was presented before the court.

In the aftermath of the incident, locals held a peaceful protest march to the Paud police station. A memorandum was submitted to the police demanding strict legal action and maximum punishment for the accused. The investigation is underway under the guidance of Inspector Santosh Girigosavi and Assistant Police Inspector Balaji Kamble.