Pune Tension: Section 144 Imposed for 48 Hours After Two Groups Clash in Yavat Over WhatsApp Post; One Detained

An irate mob vandalised properties and indulged in arson in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil on Friday afternoon, August 1, over an objectionable post allegedly uploaded on social media by a youth from a different community. A motorcycle was set ablaze and a bakery was damaged, the officials said, adding teargas shells had to be lobbed to bring the situation under control amid large mobs taking to the streets to vent their ire.

Officials said there is a heavy police presence in the village, and peace and order have been restored. The youth, who hails from outside the village, had kept an objectionable WhatsApp post, and he has been detained, SP (Pune Rural) Sandip Singh Gill told reporters.

"On being alerted, we detained the youth and the process of taking action was underway. However, by then the post went viral, leading to trouble in the village already tense due to some previous incidents. The mob vandalised structures belonging to members of the opposite com-munity," Gill said.

Another official said residents of the village, who are from both communities, are opposed to some persons who are "non-native" and hail from outside the region.

Swapnil Adinath Kadam, a bakery owner whose shop was vandalised and burned, said, "Some of my workers are Muslims and they have come from UP. A social media post surfaced in the morning, it was said that Muslims had posted an objectionable social media post."

"There is a mosque 150-200 metres from here. They were heading to the mosque. Someone said that this bakery belongs to Muslims. But the bakery belongs to us, and they (workers) are here on rent. They pelted stones at the bakery, took away the tin sheets, and hurled something inflammable inside. Our bakery is completely burned. None of our workers had to do anything with the social media post," he added further.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Pune to attend an event, said a youth, who hails from outside, had put up an objectionable post about a Hindu priest raping someone, which angered residents. "To disperse the mob, po-lice had to resort to lathi charge. The situation in Yavat is now under control and peace prevails. People from both communities are to-gether and efforts are on to defuse tensions. Some persons keep such objectionable posts to create tension. Strict action will be taken against them," the CM said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Section 144 had been imposed for 48 hours following a tense situation in Yavat village. The Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, arrived at the site to meet the affected people, said that the situation was now under control and appealed for calm.

Speaking to the media persons, Ajit Pawar said, "After today's incident, Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 48 hours. The situation is under control, and there is no need to panic." He urged all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to maintain peace and harmony and not fall for rumours.