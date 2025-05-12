Pune: Thar SUV Hits Parked Two-Wheelers in Kothrud; Accused Detained for Drunk Driving

A video of a shocking incident got recorded on CCTV which shows a Thar SUV crashing into six parked two-wheelers in Kothrud. As per the reports, this incident took place on May 10 around 8.25 pm, and the accused was in an intoxicated state when it happened. This has raised safety concerns, as the Euphoria area in Kothrud is a crowded area where children usually play.

Accused Rishi Pujari is the owner of the Garden Court Hotel on NDA Road. Eyewitnesses claim that Pujari appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. A formal complaint has been filed at Alankar Police Station.

A Thar with illegally blacked-out windows was involved in an incident, prompting comparisons to the Porsche case in Pune and raising concerns about traffic enforcement and drunk driving. No injuries were reported. Police have detained Rishi Pujari, according to Senior Police Inspector Sunita Rokade.

Local residents are demanding swift and strict action to ensure public safety, particularly in areas with children. This incident follows a fatal accident a week prior, where a Mercedes crashed on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, killing a two-wheeler rider. Drunk driving in Pune has been under increased scrutiny since the May 2024 Porsche accident, in which a teenager allegedly driving under the influence killed two IT professionals.