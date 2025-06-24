Pune Theft Incident: 75-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Gold Jewellry Near Katraj- Kondhwa Road

A shocking incident of Theft has taken place in Pune's Katraj area where theif has stolen gold ornaments of worth Rs. 55,000 from senior citizen. An elderly woman has filed complaint in this regards. As per the complaint the police has registered a case. According to the police, the complainant, a 75-year-old woman, lives in Shivshambhonagar area of ​​Katraj area. She was leaving Katraj-Kondhwa road around 5 pm on Monday (June 23). At that time, a thief on a bike approached her. Incidents of stealing jewelry from women have increased in this area.

The thief asked her to remove the jewelry and put it in a bag. He engaged her in conversation. Taking advantage of their inattention, the thief stole a gold necklace worth Rs 55,000 and fled. Police Sub-Inspector Nilesh Mokashi is investigating. On June 20, thieves robbed a woman of cash, mobile phone sets and jewellery at the Bopodi Chowk on the Mumbai-Pune road, claiming that free sarees were being distributed. The thieves have cheated the women by pretending to be police officers, offering free sarees and food grains.

In separate incident a couple, who were on their way back home, met with an accident. Taking advantage of the situation under the pretext of helping them, a group of miscreants approached the couple and stole a gold chain. This incident took place on June 18 around 10 pm.

As per the FPJ report Man and his wife was returning to home at late night when their bike slept after hitting pothole near Shriram Chowk in Tilekarnagar, Kondhwa. Taking the advantage of the situation thief approached in pretext of help but instead of helping them they snatched the chain took the bikes key and fled away. Sachin Sanjay Mahajan (32), a Tilekarnagar resident, and his wife were returning home from Yewalewadi when their motorcycle hit a pothole and skidded. Police report that two individuals approached them, seemingly to help, but instead, they stole Mahajan's Rs 75,000 gold chain and his motorcycle keys to prevent pursuit.