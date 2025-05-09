Pune Theft News: Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh Stolen from Baby Shower Event, Case Registered

In a shocking theft incident Mumbai-based woman was robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh during a baby shower event held in Pune’s Shivne area. Following this incident the case has been registered against the unknown individuals at the Uttamnagar Police Station. As per the police he incident occurred on April 20, when the 43-year-old complainant travelled from Tardeo, Mumbai, to attend her cousin’s daughter’s baby shower.

The event was organized at a function hall within Aryak Residency Society in Shivne, where her cousin resides. Rs 11 Lakh worth of gold jewellery was stolen from a woman's blue bag during a baby shower in Pune. She had placed the jewellery, stored in a red box, inside the bag for safekeeping during the ceremony.

As Pune Times Mirror reported the theft was discovered at her cousin’s home after the function. Upon returning to Mumbai, the woman filed a police complaint in Pune. Assistant Police Inspector Amruta Chavare is investigating the case.