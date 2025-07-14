Pune: Thieves Offer Prayers, Then Loot Temple Donation Box in Pimpri-Chinchwad (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 14, 2025): A temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad became the target of theft after three unidentified men were caught on CCTV stealing money from the donation box moments after offering prayers. According to the reports, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Sai temple complex in Wadmukhwadi, Charholi. CCTV footage shows one of the men bowing before the Shivling and then opening the donation box. The other two were seen praying before the Nandi idol outside the temple before joining in.

Just meters away from the Dighi Police Station, unidentified thieves targeted a donation box at the Sai Baba Temple Complex pic.twitter.com/pJ2QX7ub8J — Pune First (@Pune_First) July 14, 2025

The trio reportedly used a duplicate key to open the donation box. All three fled after taking the money. The exact amount stolen has not yet been confirmed. The suspects are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

According to the reports, the temple committee has filed a complaint at the Dighi Police Station. Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched an investigation and are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

A similar case took place last year in Mumbai where a man offered prayers and then stole crowns from temple idols. That incident was also caught on CCTV and went viral.