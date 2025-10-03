Pune: Thieves Snatch Mangalasutra from Woman During Dussehra Shopping, Case Registered

Pune: A chain snatching incident took place were thieves snatched a mangalstura from woman's neck while she was shopping. This incident occurred on the eve of Dussehra in the Mahatma Phule Mandai area. Victim has filed a complaint in this regard at the Vishrambag police station.

According to the complainant who lives in Shivajinagar Gaothan area told that mangalstura that thieves stole was Rs 60,000 worth. Victim went at Mahatma Phule Mandai area around 1: 30 pm for Dussehra shopping. She was buying flowers at Hutatma Babu Genu Chowk. There was a crowd there at that time. In the crowd, thieves removed a mangalsutra worth Rs 60,000 from the woman's neck.

Also Read: Pune Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped in Lift; Probe Underway

After realizing that the mangalsutra was stolen, the woman filed a complaint with the police. Police personnel Gonjari are conducting further investigation.