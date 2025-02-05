Pune: Three Arrested, Paraded by Police for Vandalising 50 Vehicles in Bibwewadi (Watch Video)

Three bike-born individuals, including a minor, were arrested and paraded on Wednesday, February 5, for vandalising 50 parked vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cars, on a roadside in Pune's Bibwewadi area. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Pandhare (23) and Ganraj Thakar (23), both residents of Bibwewadi. While the name of the minor cannot be revealed, he resides near VIT College in Bibwewadi, reported Free Press Journal.

Vehicles Vadanlised in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra: Police have arrested three individuals for vandalizing over 50 vehicles in Bibwewadi and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar areas pic.twitter.com/Tl3YvwCvTz — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

The incident took place at around 2.30 am near VIT College in Bibwewadi, while there was no reason for vandalising vehicles. The accused said that they were enjoying themselves while damaging vehicles. The police arrested the gang after receiving complaints from 50 vehicle owners.

The police said that the criminals were habitual offenders, came on a two-wheeler carrying roads, and started hitting parked vehicles in the area. Meanwhile, after the three accused were caught, the police paraded them publicly with their face covered with a black cloth. They were made to kneel on the road and walk on their knees for a while.