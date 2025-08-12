Pune to Set Up Traffic Training Academy to Solve City’s Congestion Problem

Pune: City is currently facing a traffic chaos and to deal with this situation a traffic training academy, equipped with real-world equipment and state-of-the-art technology, will soon be set up in the Pune City Police Commissionerate to provide training on traffic matters. Police officers and employees working in Pune, Pipri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural will be trained here. Along with this, individuals, school students, and school bus drivers will also get the opportunity to get trained here. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar gave this information.

The Transport Department has been studying what measures can be taken in this regard immediately and over time for the past few days. For this, help from some private organizations is also being taken. Against this backdrop, the police has started the ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management System) initiative in the city. A Traffic Training Academy will be started under that initiative. This will be the second Traffic Training Academy in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were in Pune On Friday 8th August 2025, during this visit, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar presented the work being done by Pune Police in the city regarding traffic. During this meet he expressed the opinion that a training institute similar to the one that trains traffic police in Byculla, Mumbai should be established in Pune. Chief Minister Fadnavis swiftly approved the training academy, which will soon be established in the Yerawada area.

This academy will be based on state-of-the-art technology along with equipment for providing hands-on training. After the officers and employees working in the traffic department are appointed, they will receive one-month training here. In this, information on traffic-related laws, rules, their implementation, as well as how to behave with citizens while working on the road, how to talk to them, and traffic rules will be trained here. Along with this, training opportunities will also be provided here to private individuals like school students, school bus drivers, and rickshaw pullers.

School for traffic rule violators...

Drivers who constantly violate traffic rules will be trained at the Traffic Training Academy. After breaking the rules, they will have to complete a course of a certain period here. So, in a way, the police will be conducting their school here and awareness about traffic rules will be created among them.