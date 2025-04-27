Pune Tourist Captures Suspected Terrorists on Mobile Days Before Pahalgam Attack, Submits Video to NIA

A family from Maharashtra's Pune city, who went to Jammu and Kashmir, gave a major revelation in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives of tourists on April 22. Video recorded during their tour to the union territory significantly captured two suspected terrorists just days before the deadly assault that shocked the nation. The video has now been submitted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further examination to determine whether the men seen are the same culprits behind the attack.

As per the tourist who visited Pahalgam, a hill station with mountain trains, on April 18, which is four days before the attack which took place on April 22, they also visited the Betaab Valley, approximately 7.5 km from Pahalgam, where they recorded the video of their daughter, in the alleged video two suspected terrorist were also captured accidently.

The Pune family then visited other places in Kashmir, including the famous point of Gulmarg. After learning of the terrorist attack, they realised they had spotted some of the terrorists in the photo, which was later released by the government agencies. A tourist recorded video, during a family trip to Kashmir, shows two suspicious individuals passing behind his daughter while he was filming an Instagram reel at Betaab Valley.

After returning to Pune, the tourist reviewed their recorded videos and learned that the individuals in his video were similar to two of the suspects whose photos were later released by the government. Realising crucial information to capture terrorists, they contacted the NIA office in Delhi and shared the footage. The agency has since launched a detailed investigation to verify the identities of the individuals captured in the video.