Pune Traffic News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Congestion on Laxmi Road, FC Road, Sinhagad Road and Other Major Routes

Pune is experiencing heavy rainfall since last night leading to waterlogging in many parts of city. Along with working class people are in the city for shopping for festive season. Due to this there has been a traffic jam at Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Tulshibagh area, Shivaji Road in the central part of the city. Also, long queues of vehicles have been seen on major roads like Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, Ferguson College Road, Junglee Maharaj Road, Swargate, Deccan, Zilla Parishad Chowk, Tilak Road, Nagar Road.

Intensity of the rain has increased since morning. Due to this, water has accumulated on the roads in low-lying areas. Traffic is moving slowly due to potholes on some major roads. Moreover, since the rain started in the morning, many have taken out their four-wheelers.

Due to the traffic jam, citizens were taking more than an hour to cover even a small distance. The public transport system was also stuck in this jam. It has become difficult for PMP buses to reach the scheduled time. Wardens along with traffic police were present at some places, while there was no one at some squares, which added to the traffic jam.

According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the district receives an average of 179 millimeters of rain from August 1 to 18. However, only 44.9 millimeters of rain has fallen so far.

Meanwhile, regardless of weather conditions, traffic congestion persists in the city, largely due to driver indiscipline. Even minor obstructions can prompt two-wheeled vehicles to squeeze into available spaces, impeding both oncoming and following traffic. Consequently, the actions of a few inconsiderate drivers disrupt the flow for everyone.