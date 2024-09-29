Pune Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Alternative Routes Ahead of Shivajinagar-Swargate Metro Inauguration

Ahead of Pune Shivajinagar-Swargate Metro Inauguration on 29th of September 2024, the traffic police have issued an advisory for alternative routes. The Shivajinagar Court to Swargate underground metro line inauguration will occur on Sunday, September 29, with various dignitaries in attendance. To facilitate the event, significant traffic adjustments will be made in the Shivajinagar Court and Swargate areas.

A formal program is scheduled at Shree Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch that morning, with traffic changes starting at 7 AM to minimize disruptions for drivers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende advises motorists to use alternative routes during this time.

Vehicles will be prohibited around the Jamnalal Bajaj statue in Saras Bagh, beginning at Keshavrao Jedhe Chowk in Swargate. A dual traffic flow may be maintained between Jedhe Chowk and the statue, with additional restrictions possible. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes from Jedhe Chowk via Volga Chowk, Lakshminarayan Cinema, Mitramandal Chowk, and Swatantraveer Savarkar Statue Chowk. Traffic towards Solapur Road from the Satara Road flyover should remain clear.

Similar traffic measures apply in the Shivajinagar Court area, prohibiting vehicles on the road from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Putla Chowk to Kamgar Putla Chowk, extending to Tofkhana Chowk. If needed, this route may operate as a dual lane. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and adhere to updated traffic guidelines for a smooth journey during the inauguration.