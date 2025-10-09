Pune Traffic Update: Bhide Bridge to Reopen from October 11 Ahead of Festive Season, Check Details Inside

Ahead of Diwali festival, to ease the traffic on busy roads, Pune traffic department has decided to reopen the Bhide Bridge for vehicles. The bridge will reopen from October 11 2025, Saturday. This bridge connects the central parts of city which will help to neutralize the traffic during peak shopping hours.

Bridge was shutdown for the metro construction work, since April 21. It was expected to reopen within 45days. But, the deadline was repeatedly extended first to mid-June, then to August 15 yet the work remains unfinished. To ease congestion from festive crowds in central areas like Deccan and Laxmi Road, authorities are temporarily allowing traffic on the bridge daily from 6 am to 10 pm, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

The Bhide bridge will be open to traffic from 6 am to 10 pm, effective October 11 until further notice. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Himmat Jadhav, urged citizens to follow traffic regulations, according to a press release.