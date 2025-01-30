Pune Traffic Update: Diversions Announced in Pimpri-Chinchwad for IND vs ENG 4th T20I at MCA Stadium on January 31

Pune, Maharashtra (January 30, 2025): Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have announced traffic diversions and issued an advisory ahead of the fourth T20I between India and England scheduled for tomorrow at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje. With large crowds expected, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions on key routes, including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and nearby areas, to avoid congestion.

🚦वाहतुक नियंत्रण अधिसूचना - पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस🚦



दिनांक ३१.०१.२०२५ (शुक्रवार) रोजी भारत विरुद्ध इंग्लंड ४ था टी २० क्रिकेट सामना पिंपरी चिंचवड आयुक्तालयाचे हद्दीतील महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट असोसिएशनचे गहुंजे स्टेडीयमवर होणार आहे.



Traffic Diversions and Designated Routes

VIP and Emergency Vehicles : Vehicles with VVIP, VIP, and emergency service passes must access the stadium via the service road along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on the stadium's side.

: Vehicles with VVIP, VIP, and emergency service passes must access the stadium via the service road along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on the stadium's side. From Mumbai : Commuters should exit at Dehu Road Central Chowk, pass through Mamurdi village via the service road, and proceed to stadium parking.

: Commuters should exit at Dehu Road Central Chowk, pass through Mamurdi village via the service road, and proceed to stadium parking. From Pune-Mumbai Expressway : Vehicles can take a U-turn at Mukai Chowk after Kiwale Bridge, then use the service road near Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Kiwale to reach the stadium.

: Vehicles can take a U-turn at Mukai Chowk after Kiwale Bridge, then use the service road near Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Kiwale to reach the stadium. From Old Pune-Mumbai Highway : Vehicles must turn around at Central Chowk and reach the stadium via Sai Nagar Phata. Entry via the Mamurdi underpass at Somatane Phata is restricted.

: Vehicles must turn around at Central Chowk and reach the stadium via Sai Nagar Phata. Entry via the Mamurdi underpass at Somatane Phata is restricted. From Pune : Those traveling from Pune should take the Pune-Bangalore Highway (Katraj Dehu Road Bypass), cross Kiwale Bridge, turn left, and use the left-side service road of the expressway.

: Those traveling from Pune should take the Pune-Bangalore Highway (Katraj Dehu Road Bypass), cross Kiwale Bridge, turn left, and use the left-side service road of the expressway. From Nigdi: Travelers should take the route through Ravet Chowk, Bhondwe Chowk, and Mukai Chowk before joining the left-side service road of the expressway leading to the stadium.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles

To prevent traffic congestion, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted between 3 PM and midnight on the following routes:

Mamurdi to Kanetkar Bungalow

Mamurdi to Gahunje

Krishna Chowk to Mamurdi underpass

Old Pune-Mumbai Highway to Gahunje Stadium

Additional Traffic Guidelines