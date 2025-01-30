Pune Traffic Update: Diversions Announced in Pimpri-Chinchwad for IND vs ENG 4th T20I at MCA Stadium on January 31
January 30, 2025
Pune, Maharashtra (January 30, 2025): Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have announced traffic diversions and issued an advisory ahead of the fourth T20I between India and England scheduled for tomorrow at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje. With large crowds expected, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions on key routes, including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and nearby areas, to avoid congestion.
Traffic Diversions and Designated Routes
- VIP and Emergency Vehicles: Vehicles with VVIP, VIP, and emergency service passes must access the stadium via the service road along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on the stadium's side.
- From Mumbai: Commuters should exit at Dehu Road Central Chowk, pass through Mamurdi village via the service road, and proceed to stadium parking.
- From Pune-Mumbai Expressway: Vehicles can take a U-turn at Mukai Chowk after Kiwale Bridge, then use the service road near Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Kiwale to reach the stadium.
- From Old Pune-Mumbai Highway: Vehicles must turn around at Central Chowk and reach the stadium via Sai Nagar Phata. Entry via the Mamurdi underpass at Somatane Phata is restricted.
- From Pune: Those traveling from Pune should take the Pune-Bangalore Highway (Katraj Dehu Road Bypass), cross Kiwale Bridge, turn left, and use the left-side service road of the expressway.
- From Nigdi: Travelers should take the route through Ravet Chowk, Bhondwe Chowk, and Mukai Chowk before joining the left-side service road of the expressway leading to the stadium.
Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles
To prevent traffic congestion, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted between 3 PM and midnight on the following routes:
- Mamurdi to Kanetkar Bungalow
- Mamurdi to Gahunje
- Krishna Chowk to Mamurdi underpass
- Old Pune-Mumbai Highway to Gahunje Stadium
Additional Traffic Guidelines
- Entry through Mamurdi village’s internal roads is prohibited.
- Due to narrow approach roads, drivers should adhere to a single lane and avoid overtaking.
- Authorities advise commuters to plan their routes and follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow on match day.