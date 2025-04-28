Pune Traffic Update: Massive Vehicular Jam Reported for Several Kilometers on Sinhagad Road

Huge vehicular traffic on Sinhagad Road in Pune delayed commuters' arrival at their respective locations in the early morning on Monday, April 28. Several motorists and commuters were stuck for hours as the construction of the Sinhagad Road flyover was delayed in the inauguration of the new lane. Residents of Khadakwasla, Narhe, Dhayari, and Nanded City showed their frustration on social media due to daily traffic jams.

According to the information, the construction work on the flyover will be completed by the end of March 2025, but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is waiting for the date of the inauguration, which will be provided by the Chief Minister's office. However, signage and streetlight installation are incomplete.

As per reports, vehicles were stuck in queues for several kilometres from 8 am to 11 am. Even the emergency vehicles, like ambulances were stuck on the road. Traffic chaos erupted on both the main Sinhagad Road and the alternative canal-side road. The situation worsened after a section of the Rajaram Bridge, linking Kothrud and Karvenagar, was closed for maintenance. As a result, traffic was backed up all the way to Dhayari.

Motorists can use alternate routes, such as Mhatre Bridge, Dandekar Bridge, Dattawadi, or Warje, to avoid delays and reach their respective destinations.