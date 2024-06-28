Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Ashadhi Wari 2024; Check Diversions and Alternate Routes

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki procession is expected to arrive in Pune on June 30. The Pune Police traffic police have changed the regular traffic routes on the background of the Palki procession and have published a notification for the public to avoid traffic snarls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar has published a notification for the temporary changes in traffic routes on the ‘Palki Marg’. However, emergency vehicles like fire brigade, ambulances, police, and other emergency vehicles have been exempted.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki procession will depart from the Vitthal Mandir in Akurdi on June 30 will continue from Chinchwad, Pimpri, Vallabhnagar, Nashik Phata, Fugewadi, Dapodi, Harris Bridge, Bopodi Chowk, Khadki Railway Station, Mariaai Gate Chowk, Vakdewadi Patil Estate Chowk and will reach at Engineering College Chowk at Shivajinagar in Pune.

As the foot procession is departing from Akurdi the Pune Traffic Branch has decided to close the traffic routs from 2:00 AM on June 30 till further notice. Till the palki reaches Bopodi Chowk the following roads will be closed for traffic while the commuters can use alternate routes for travel:-

Bopodi Chowk to Church Chowk

Sr.no Roads closed for traffic Alternate routes 1. Bopodi Chowk to Khadaki Bazar Use Internal Roads towards Church Chowk 2. Church Chowk Bhau Patil Road-Breman Chowk-Aundh Road 3. Poultry Farm Chowk From Railway Police HQ Aundh road to Breman Chowk 4. Mula Road to Kamalnayan Bajaj Chowk Use internal roads

Till the palki reaches Engineering College Chowk at Shivajinagar in Pune

Sr.no Roads closed for traffic Alternate routes 1. The traffic on the old Mumbai-Pune Road will be completely restricted The commuters going from Bopodi Chowk to Pune/Mumbai can use Bhau Patil Road towards Breman Chowk and can travel to the desired destination 2. R.T.O to Engineering College Chowk R.T.O Chowk to Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Kumbhar Ves Chowk 3. Sadalbaba Darga to Patil Estate Parnakuti Chowk to Bund garden Chowk to Mahatma Gandhi Chowk Road

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palki procession will depart from Alandi on June 30 and travel towards Pune from Vadmukhwadi, Charoli Phata, Dighi Magzine, Bophkel Phata, BEG Training Battalion number 2, Mahaske Wasti Kalas Odha, Vishrantwadi, Phulenagar, Sapras Chowk, Chandrama Chowk, turn left towards Sadalbaba Chowk, turn right towards Sangamwadi road to Patil Estate Chowk, and turn left towards Engineering College Chowk.

The Pune Police Traffic Branch has decided to discontinue traffic from 2:00 Am till further notice and has appealed to the commuters to use the alternate routes.

Sr.no Roads closed for traffic Alternate routes 1. Kalas Phata to Bopkhel Phata/ Vishrantwadi Chowk Dhanori Road or internal roads 2. Mental Hospital Corner to Alandi Road Junction Jail Road to Airport Road 3. Sadalbaba Darga to Patil Estate Chowk Parnakuti Chowk to Gunjan Chowk to Jail Road to Garrison Engineering Chowk to Vishrantwadi Chowk 4. Chandrama Chowk to Alandi Chowk Use internal Roads 3. New Ambedkar Island to Chandrama Chowk closed Use internal roads 4. Holkar Bridge to Chandrama Chowk and Holkar Bridge to Sapras Chowk Closed Use internal roads

The roads leading towards Alandi will be closed while other roads will be open for traffic. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki procession combined route will start from Engineering College Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, Shimla Office Chowk, Veer Chaphekar Chowk, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Tukaram Paduka Chowk, Goodluck Chowk, Khandojibaba Chowk, Tilak Chowk, from Laxmi Road towards Vijay Talkies Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Belbaug Chowk, Bidhwar Chowk, Pasodya Vithoba Mandir, Moti Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Humjekhan Chowk, Dulya Maruti Chowk, when the palki arrives at Nana Peth Police Chowki the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palki procession will proceed from Arunna Chowk to Nivdunga Vithoba Mandir for stay while Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palki procession will continue on Ashok Chowk towards Palki Vitthoba Mandir for stay. Accordingly, the traffic branch has restricted traffic from noon on June 30 till further notice.

Engineering College Chowk to Tukaram Paduka Chowk

Sr.no Roads closed for traffic Alternate routes 1. Rangehill Chowk to Sancheti Chowk (Ganeshkhind road) 1. Rangehills to Khadki police station under pass to Poltry Chowk to old Mumbai Pune Highway 2. Khdojibaba Chowk to Veer Chaphekar Chowk (FC road) Khdojibaba Chowk to Karve Road to Senapati Bapat Road to Rangehill 3. Gadgil Statue to S.G Barve (Shivaji Road) Gadgil Statue to Kumbhar Ves Chowk to R.T.O Chowk to Jehangir road 4. Veer Chaphekar Chowk to Vakdewadi underpass Poultry Farm Chowk, Rangehill road to Aundh road 5. Deccan Traffic Branch to Thopte Road (Modern College Road) Ghole Road and Apte Road 6. Kumbhar Ves Chowk to Gadgil Statue Chowk and Maldhakka to Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk 1. Kumbhar ves to Pavle Chowk to Phadke Haud Chowk 2. Maldhakka Chowk to Narpatgiri Chowk to 15 August Chowk to Kamla Nehru Hospital

Belbaug Chowk to NIvdung Vithoba Mandir/Palki Vitthoba Mandir

Sr.no Roads closed for traffic Alternate routes 1. Laxmi Road to Belbaug chowk to Sevasdhan Chowk Belbaug Chowk to Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar Chowk to Bajirao Road 2. Shivaji Road to Jijamata Chowk to Budhwar Chowk to Belbaug Chowk 1. Futka Buruj to Gadgil Chowk to Kumbhar Ves 2. Futka Buruj to Nadipatra road 3. Jijamata Chowk to Fadke Haud Chowk 3. Laxmi Road to Sant Kabir Chowk to Belbaug Sant Kabir Chowk to Rasta Peth Chowk / Seven Loves Chowk 4. Shanipar Chowk to Seva Sadhan Chowk From Shanipar Chowk to Rameshwar Chowk to Govind Halwai Chowk 5. Somwar Peth Police Chowki to Dulya Maruti Chowk Ganesh Road to Fadke haud Chowk Road 6. Ramoshi gate to Palki Vitthoba Mandir Sant Kabir Chowk to Chaha Halwai Chowk Nehru Road

The palki procession will stay from June 30 till July 03 in the limits of the Police Police Commissionerate limits hence the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted and asked to use alternate routes.